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HH The Amir Meets Kuwaiti Minister Of Foreign Affairs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday, in his office at Lusail Palace, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country the outset of the meeting, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his wishes of good health and happiness to His Highness, and further development and prosperity to the Qatari people, HH the Amir entrusted the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister with his greetings and wishes of good health and wellness to the Amir of Kuwait, and continued progress and prosperity to the Kuwaiti people the meeting, the two sides discussed the robust fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to boost and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made in their regard, in addition to several topics of mutual interest Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting, alongside Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and a number of their senior officials the Kuwaiti side, a number of the members of the accompanying delegation attended the meeting.
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