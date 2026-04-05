Massachusetts:“Circuit Breaker” Tax Credit Worth Up To $2,730 For Older Homeowners & Renters

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you're a senior in Massachusetts struggling with rising housing costs, there's a little-known tax break that could put real money back in your pocket. It's called the Circuit Breaker tax credit, and it's worth up to $2,730 for eligible older adults. Even better, you don't have to own a home to qualify; renters can benefit, too. Yet thousands of seniors miss out every year simply because they don't realize they're eligible. Here's exactly how it works and how to claim it.

The Circuit Breaker Credit Can Put Cash Back in Your Pocket

The Massachusetts Circuit Breaker tax credit is a refundable credit designed specifically for seniors. That means you can receive money back even if you don't owe any state income tax. For tax year 2024, the maximum credit is $2,730, and it may increase slightly in future years due to inflation adjustments.

This credit is based on how much you pay in property taxes (or rent) relative to your income. If your housing costs are high compared to your income, your credit amount increases.

You Must Be 65 or Older and Meet Basic Residency Rules

Eligibility starts with age. You must be at least 65 by the end of the tax year. You also need to be a Massachusetts resident (or part-year resident) during that time. The home you're claiming must be your primary residence, whether you own or rent. If you meet these basic requirements, you can move on to the financial eligibility rules.

The Circuit Breaker credit is income-based, so not everyone will qualify. For recent tax years, income limits are roughly $72,000 for single filers, $91,000 for heads of household, and $109,000 for married couples filing jointly. These thresholds are adjusted periodically, so it's important to check the latest numbers each year. If your income exceeds the limit, you won't qualify, even if your housing costs are high. However, many retirees fall within these ranges, especially those living on fixed incomes.

Homeowners and Renters Are Both Eligible

One of the biggest advantages of this program is that it applies to both homeowners and renters. For homeowners, the credit is based on property taxes (plus part of water and sewer costs) that exceed 10% of income. For renters, the calculation assumes that 25% of rent counts as“property tax equivalent.” If that amount exceeds 10% of your income, you may qualify for the credit.

If you own your home, its assessed value must fall below a certain limit. For recent tax years, that threshold has been around $1.17 million, though it may increase over time. This rule ensures the credit is targeted toward middle- and lower-income seniors. If your home exceeds the value limit, you won't qualify, even if your income is low.

You Must File a Tax Return

One of the most overlooked requirements is that you must file a Massachusetts tax return. To claim the credit, you need to complete Schedule CB and submit it with your state return. This applies even if you don't typically file taxes due to low income. Many seniors miss out simply because they assume they don't need to file. Filing a return could be the key to unlocking hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars.

You May Be Able to Claim Previous Years Too

If you missed the credit in past years, you might still be able to claim it. Massachusetts allows you to file for the Circuit Breaker credit for up to three prior years. This means you could potentially receive multiple refunds if you were eligible but didn't apply. Checking your past eligibility could result in a significant financial boost.

Don't Leave This Money on the Table

The Massachusetts Circuit Breaker tax credit is one of the most valuable (and underused) benefits available to seniors. It rewards those who are paying a large share of their income toward housing, whether through rent or property taxes. The application process is straightforward, but it does require taking action during tax season. If you qualify, this credit can provide real financial relief when you need it most. Taking a few minutes to check your eligibility could pay off in a big way.

Have you ever claimed the Circuit Breaker tax credit, or were you unaware of it until now? Let us know in the comments.