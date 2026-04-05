Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar Pay Tributes To Babu Jagjivan Ram

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) On the occasion of 119th Birth Anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, former President Ram Nath Kovind and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar led the former Deputy Prime Minister's followers in paying floral tributes to him on Sunday, said an official.

The two took part in a function organised at Babuji's memorial, Samta Sthal at Delhi Gate here, by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, an official said.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry in association with the Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation also organised Sarva Dharam prayer at 6, Krishna Menon Marg, which houses the Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation and a memorial dedicated to Babuji.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah also paid rich tributes to the former minister credited with the 'Green Revolution' as the Agriculture Minister and the 1971 war victory as Defence Minister.

In a post on X, HM Shah said,“Humble tributes to the pioneer of social justice, Babu Jagjivan Ram, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation and social justice. He made an unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle and firmly opposed divisive forces while standing against conversions. His struggle for the rights of the weaker and underprivileged sections of society will continue to inspire us.”

Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and national leader who fought tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He was a Cabinet Minister for 35 years- the longest serving minister handling several key portfolios.

Babuji brought about path-breaking reforms. As Food and Agriculture Minister, he is credited with the 'Green Revolution' and as Defence Minister he led India to the historic 1971 war, which saw the birth of Bangladesh.

Among those who paid tributes to Babuji at the two events organised by the Ministry included his daughter Meira Kumar, Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment B. L. Verma, MP Lok Sabha Manoj Kumar and Secretary, MSJ&E, Sudhansh Pant.

Others who paid tributes included Executive Vice President, Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation, Swati Kumar; Member Secretary, Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation, Shailendra Kumar, and Director, Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation, Narendra Vashista.