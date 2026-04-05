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India Strengthens Naval Power with Commissioning of Advanced Missile Frigate
(MENAFN) India has added a new warship equipped to deploy BrahMos missile to its naval forces, marking a notable enhancement in maritime defense capabilities, according to reports.
The stealth-guided frigate, INS Taragiri, was officially commissioned in Visakhapatnam, home to the Eastern Naval Command. The ceremony was led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.
Highlighting the significance of the induction, Singh stated:
“This commissioning highlights the strategic and maritime importance of India’s eastern seaboard as well as the Indian Navy’s sustained focus on strengthening its combat readiness and operational might while strongly reinforcing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat [Self-reliant India],” Singh said in a post on X.
As outlined in reports, the vessel was conceptualized by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The frigate, weighing approximately 6,670 tonnes, incorporates more than 75% locally sourced components, reflecting progress in domestic defense manufacturing and the broader “Make in India” initiative.
Engineered for adaptability in a wide range of naval missions, the ship is fitted with advanced combat systems and a comprehensive weapons package. Its design supports sustained high-speed operations and long-duration deployment, powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion system.
Beyond its BrahMos missile capability, the warship is also outfitted with medium-range surface-to-air missile systems and specialized anti-submarine warfare equipment, further enhancing its operational versatility at sea.
The stealth-guided frigate, INS Taragiri, was officially commissioned in Visakhapatnam, home to the Eastern Naval Command. The ceremony was led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.
Highlighting the significance of the induction, Singh stated:
“This commissioning highlights the strategic and maritime importance of India’s eastern seaboard as well as the Indian Navy’s sustained focus on strengthening its combat readiness and operational might while strongly reinforcing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat [Self-reliant India],” Singh said in a post on X.
As outlined in reports, the vessel was conceptualized by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The frigate, weighing approximately 6,670 tonnes, incorporates more than 75% locally sourced components, reflecting progress in domestic defense manufacturing and the broader “Make in India” initiative.
Engineered for adaptability in a wide range of naval missions, the ship is fitted with advanced combat systems and a comprehensive weapons package. Its design supports sustained high-speed operations and long-duration deployment, powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion system.
Beyond its BrahMos missile capability, the warship is also outfitted with medium-range surface-to-air missile systems and specialized anti-submarine warfare equipment, further enhancing its operational versatility at sea.
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