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Spanish, Turkish Athletes Shine at Anadolu's 1920 Running Race
(MENAFN) Spanish runner Adel Mechaal triumphed in the men's division, while Derya Kunur emerged victorious in the women's category at Anadolu's 1920 Running Race, held on Sunday.
Turkish competitors dominated the women's podium in the event, which took place in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye.
Derya Kunur clinched first place with a remarkable time of 34 minutes and 54 seconds, showcasing a strong performance over the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) course.
Fatma Arik followed closely in second place, finishing in 35 minutes and 12 seconds, and Urkus Isik completed the podium in third place with a timing of 35 minutes and 26 seconds.
In the men's competition, Spain's Adel Mechaal powered ahead to secure the win. The 35-year-old completed the race in 29 minutes and 14 seconds.
Kenya's Obadiah Kiplangat Rop claimed second place, just two seconds behind Mechaal, while Turkey's Mert Selek earned third place with a finish of 29 minutes and 46 seconds.
Turkish competitors dominated the women's podium in the event, which took place in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye.
Derya Kunur clinched first place with a remarkable time of 34 minutes and 54 seconds, showcasing a strong performance over the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) course.
Fatma Arik followed closely in second place, finishing in 35 minutes and 12 seconds, and Urkus Isik completed the podium in third place with a timing of 35 minutes and 26 seconds.
In the men's competition, Spain's Adel Mechaal powered ahead to secure the win. The 35-year-old completed the race in 29 minutes and 14 seconds.
Kenya's Obadiah Kiplangat Rop claimed second place, just two seconds behind Mechaal, while Turkey's Mert Selek earned third place with a finish of 29 minutes and 46 seconds.
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