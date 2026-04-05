Pakistan: Roads In Karachi Shut Ahead Of PTI's Protest Against Inflation, Fuel Price Hike

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 5 (IANS) Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest against increasing fuel prices and inflation, two roads leading to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) were shut on Sunday, with the police citing "security" reasons for the closure of the routes, media reported.

In a statement issued, the Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) said both tracks of Din Mohammad Wafai Road were closed.

It further mentioned that Sarwar Shaheed Road from the Coast Guard Officers' Mess towards Angle Chowk at the Karachi Press Club was also closed for traffic, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Elaborating on alternative routes, the Karachi Traffic Police said traffic was diverted from MR Kyani Road towards the street with the police station.

It said that traffic coming from Fawara Chowk were being diverted towards Aiwan-i-Sadr and Zainab Market, while vehicles from the Coast Guards' Mess could go towards Passport Office.

The roads have been shut ahead of a planned protest by the PTI against inflation and hike in petroleum prices.

The PTI had announced that it would hold protest outside KPC against rising inflation in the country and the increase in prices of petroleum products to record levels.

Following police's orders about road closure, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led "so-called democratic government had closed off the press club through its police".

He added that the PTI had called for peaceful protests in Sindh, including at KPC, on Sunday.

He asked, "Where else should we go if not the press club?", noting that some "favourite political parties" were even given permission to block Sharea Faisal for their gatherings.

He said that PTI's protest would be peaceful and asked the people to gather at the KPC, Dawn reported.

On Friday, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan staged a protest at Karachi Press Club against the fuel price hike, calling it "unjustified" and warning that it imposes an additional financial burden on the public.

According to the rights body, a large number of citizens, civil society members, and activists participated in the protest, expressing serious concern over the continuous rise in fuel prices and its direct impact on inflation and the cost of living.

"The speakers collectively demanded that the government take immediate steps to control inflation and provide relief to the masses. They warned that if such anti-public measures continue, the protest movement will be expanded further," the HRC of Pakistan said.