Shriya Pilgaonkar On What Makes OTT Special: It's A Writer's Medium

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar opened up on what makes OTT special.

The 'Mandala Murders' actress said that the expansion of the digital platform has opened up the field, allowing to share stories that are diverse in nature.

Shriya also pointed out that streaming platforms have also given a chance for complex and layered female characters to come forward.

She further stated that OTT is a writer's medium.

'The Broken News' actress shared, "Streaming platforms have been very crucial to kind of open the field, be more expansive, be more inclusive and allow for storytelling that's diverse, that's experimental."

"Having said that, it's wonderful that all of us have also had the opportunity to do work where we've had very exciting women, complex, layered, we've been able to play that on screen, and I think it's just about championing each other, supporting each other, and yeah, it's a writer's medium. So that's the best part where the focus kind of all goes back to the text," she added.

Talking about Shriya's professional lineup, she will soon be seen in the movie adaptation of the popular web series,“Mirzapur”. She will be reprising her beloved character, Sweety Gupta, in the film.

Shriya has already concluded the filming for "Mirzapur: The Movie".

Sharing the professional update on social media, Shriya penned the post,“It's a wrap! Always the best time with this gang on set! Reuniting with this team & reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special. Cant wait for you to watch Mirzapur – The Film on the BIG screen. It's going to be wild."

Helmed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment,“Mirzapur: The Movie” reunites the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shweta Tripathi.

Over and above this, Shriya has also been roped in for Priyadarshan's "Haiwaan", featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.