NIA, Bihar ATS Raid Multiple Locations In Nalanda

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 6 (IANS) A joint operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police is underway at multiple locations in Nalanda, targeting a suspected arms trafficking network.

The raids began around 4.30 a.m. on Monday and are being conducted at nearly 10 locations, including a gun shop and a jewellery store in the Laheri locality under the Laheri Police Station jurisdiction.

The operation has created a buzz among local residents due to its scale and intensity.

According to sources, the action aims to dismantle an organised arms trafficking syndicate.

Simultaneous raids are being carried out at various sites across the district, including 'PK Gun House'.

Investigators are meticulously cross-checking weapon serial numbers and verifying stock inventories to detect any irregularities.

The operation spans multiple areas, including Mirzapur village under the Chiksaura Police Station and Rammurti Nagar under the Hilsa Police Station.

Around 100 personnel are reportedly involved in the operation.

Notably, for operational security, prior information about the raids was not shared with local police stations.

It is worth mentioning that the NIA had earlier conducted similar raids in Nalanda district on December 4.

During that operation, searches were carried out in the Baradari locality and areas under the Bhagwanbigha Police Station.

Individuals, including Md. Parvez and Rajendra Yadav, were questioned in connection with the case.

Prior to the ongoing operation, the National Investigation Agency had conducted another major crackdown in June 2025 in Nalanda district.

During that operation, officials recovered as many as 717 cartridges from the rented residence of Abhijit Kumar in Asha Nagar under the Sohsarai Police Station area.

In a separate recovery, 117 cartridges were seized from the residence of Robin Yadav under the Bhagwanbigha Police Station jurisdiction.

At the time, the NIA had also arrested Abhijit Kumar's father in connection with the case, further highlighting the scale and seriousness of the illegal arms network operating in the region.