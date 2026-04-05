Iran Allows Iraqi Vessels To Use Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg stated this in an article.

"Brotherly Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's military spokesman said.

Iran emphasized the distinction between "brotherly" Iraq and "hostile" states, for which, according to officials in Tehran, the strait remains closed. The spokesperson also thanked the Iraqi people for their support since the beginning of the war.

This decision could lead to an increase in Iraqi oil shipments to up to 3 million barrels per day. However, an Iraqi official warned that the usefulness of this exemption will depend on whether shipping companies are willing to take the risk of entering the strait to collect cargo.

Russia shares satellite intelligence with Iran about Israel's energy system – Zelensky

It is currently unclear whether the exemption will apply to all Iraqi oil or only to the country's tankers, and how exactly it will be implemented.

As previously reported, Iraq's Ministry of Energy announced the resumption of Iranian gas supplies that had been halted after an Israeli strike on Iran's main gas field, South Pars Gas Field.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on facilities of the Iranian regime. In response, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.