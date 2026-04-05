Haryana CM Unveils Development Projects Of Rs 253 Crore In Jind

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 5 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday unveiled development projects of Rs 253 crore at a 'Dhanyawad Evam Vikas Rally' in Jind, signalling a major push to infrastructure and public services in the district.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones of 12 projects of Rs 140.87 crore and inaugurated three projects with a combined cost of Rs 112 crore. Among the key inaugurations is the reconstruction of Jind Distributary No. 4, completed by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department at a cost of Rs 16 crore, an official statement said.

Also inaugurated were modern micro-irrigation systems at the village level, solar-powered irrigation facilities, and a balancing reservoir for water storage in Intal Khurd village.

The Chief Minister also dedicated the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Library building at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, built at a cost of Rs 56 crore.

Furthermore, stepping up infrastructure push, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of projects spanning agriculture marketing, housing, roads, health, drainage and water supply, including a purchase centre at Manoharpur village by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for widening and strengthening the Nirjan approach road, and the Kandela route via Safidon, covering Haibatpur, Khokhri, Bohatwala and Dalamwala villages, from Parshuram Chowk to the bypass. These works will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Under the CRIF scheme, foundation stones were laid for the four-laning, widening and strengthening of the Panipat-Safidon (state highway number 11) and Safidon-Jind (state highway 14) corridors, involving an expenditure of Rs 56 crore.

Also, the Chief Minister initiated the construction of an Integrated Sainik Sadan by the District Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 9 crore. In the health sector, a community health centre will be set up at Kandela village at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

To improve drainage infrastructure, the Manoharpur drain excavation project has also been taken up by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for Public Health Engineering Department projects of Rs 35 crore.