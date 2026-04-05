Bajaur Jirga: CM Afridi Pledges Peace First, Announces Rs1 Trillion Tribal Package

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi met with leaders of the National Peace Jirga and held detailed discussions on peace, stability, and the development of tribal districts.

The Chief Minister said that the efforts of tribal elders for establishing peace in the region are commendable, and their wisdom in handling the situation is highly valuable. According to him, peace is the top priority, as development and prosperity are not possible without it.

Sohail Afridi stated that the current provincial government is taking serious steps to ensure lasting peace. He added that all political parties and leaders from different schools of thought unanimously presented a declaration on the floor of the provincial assembly, agreeing that military operations are not a solution to the problems. He said that war has damaged infrastructure, institutions, and the youth, and further instability cannot be tolerated.

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The Chief Minister clarified that if all institutions work within their limits and perform their duties professionally, not only will problems be reduced but sustainable peace can also be achieved. He announced a special tribal package worth Rs1 trillion for the merged districts, with a strong focus on health and education.

Sohail Afridi said that soldiers, personnel of other institutions, and innocent civilians are being martyred, and the public is not at fault.

Criticizing the federal government, he said Pakistan is the only country that formulates policies to please the United States. Due to wrong decisions, petrol and diesel prices have increased, while not a single rupee has been provided for tribal areas from July to April.

He further said that on one hand, funds were not provided, and on the other, military operations displaced people, while public money was used to purchase properties abroad. The Chief Minister stated that there is only one solution: protests will be held wherever policies are made.

Additionally, Sohail Afridi announced key development projects for Bajaur:

. Establishment of a university campus in Bajaur

. Connecting Bajaur with Dir Motorway and Swat Motorway

. Allocation of Rs1 trillion for tribal districts, including Rs200 billion each for health and education

. Revival of Bajaur Nursing College, which has been closed since 2007

The Chief Minister stressed that the foremost priority is the struggle for peace, while development and prosperity will be his responsibility. He urged everyone to unite for peace, calling it a shared goal for all.