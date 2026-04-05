Traffic Halted In Baku As Landslide Risk Rises On Baku's Badamdar Slope

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Following heavy rainfall in recent days, traffic has been suspended on the Badamdar–20th Area road due to increased activity in the landslide zone on the Badamdar slope. Relevant authorities have been deployed to the site.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), earlier this morning the Minister for Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, visited the area.

The minister assessed the situation on the ground, held discussions with officials and specialists from relevant agencies, listened to proposals, and issued the necessary instructions.