Traffic Halted In Baku As Landslide Risk Rises On Baku's Badamdar Slope
Following heavy rainfall in recent days, traffic has been suspended on the Badamdar–20th Area road due to increased activity in the landslide zone on the Badamdar slope. Relevant authorities have been deployed to the site.
AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), earlier this morning the Minister for Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, visited the area.
The minister assessed the situation on the ground, held discussions with officials and specialists from relevant agencies, listened to proposals, and issued the necessary instructions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment