Army's Gajraj Corps Hosts Interaction To Boost Civil-Military Synergy In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 27 (IANS) The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps on Wednesday organised a Military-Civil Fusion Seminar titled 'Sonitpur SAMVAD' in Assam's Tezpur, aimed at strengthening civil-military cooperation and promoting collaborative nation-building initiatives, officials said.

Held under the broader vision of 'Samoohik Prayas Se Rashtranirman' and guided by the principle of 'Rashtra Sarvopari', the seminar brought together senior officials from the state administration, security agencies, academia, healthcare and civic bodies.

The acronym SAMVAD represents the initiative's core themes -- Samanvay, Aatmanirbharta, Mansik Dridhta, Vishwas aur Vikas -- reflecting the national aspiration of achieving developmental goals during Amrit Kaal.

Among those who attended the seminar were representatives from Tezpur University, the Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Police, the forest department, municipal bodies, the Bar Council, private healthcare institutions and skill development centres, along with administrative officers from Tezpur and Missamari.

Addressing the gathering, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps highlighted 'JAI' -- Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation -- as the guiding framework for building a resilient and future-ready India in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The GOC stressed the importance of coordinated action, convergence of institutional capabilities and time-bound execution of achievable goals to strengthen regional resilience and contribute to national development.

In a significant outcome of the seminar, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health and the Army hospitals under Gajraj Corps.

The partnership aims to enhance holistic mental healthcare through clinical support, professional training, research collaborations and community outreach programmes. Officials said the initiative marks an important step towards deeper institutional collaboration and integrated development while underlining the importance of mental well-being as part of collective nation-building efforts.

The Gajraj Corps, headquartered in Tezpur, traces its origins to 1942 when it was raised for the defence of Assam during World War II before being demobilised in 1945. The Corps was re-raised in October 1962 ahead of the Sino-Indian War. It earned widespread recognition during the 1971 India-Pakistan war for its decisive role in the liberation of Bangladesh, including the landmark advance towards Dhaka and the historic Meghna Heli Bridge operations. Under the leadership of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh, the Corps executed a pioneering helicopter-led assault across the Meghna River using Mi-4 helicopters, outmanoeuvring Pakistani forces in one of the war's most challenging operational sectors.