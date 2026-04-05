Amritsar Police Bust Drone-Based Drug Smuggling Ring, Seize 4 Kg Heroin
Major Drug Bust in Amritsar
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police of Punjab Police have achieved a breakthrough in their anti-drug efforts, arresting two accused and recovering 4.13 kilograms of heroin from their possession.
Details of the Smuggling Operation
According to police, the accused were procuring narcotics consignments from Pakistan using drones and supplying them across the Majha and Doaba regions.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that both accused were in contact with Europe-based handlers as well as operatives lodged in jail. The network was involved in smuggling drugs via drones from across the border and distributing them in various parts of Punjab.
He said he has dealt a major blow to the smuggling network.
Accused Identified
The arrested accused have been identified as Atish Suman (22) and Sukhwinder alias Sunder (28). Both have prior criminal records and were actively involved in drug trafficking.
Broader Anti-Drug Campaign Success
The Commissioner further informed that in 2026 so far, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have registered 488 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 840 persons. More than 31 kilograms of heroin and over Rs 18 lakh in drug money have also been recovered.
He added that the campaign against drug trafficking will continue, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members linked to the network. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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