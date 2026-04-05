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Asian Boxing C'ships 2026: Indian Women Sweep Semis Six Men Advance

Asian Boxing C'ships 2026: Indian Women Sweep Semis Six Men Advance


2026-04-05 09:00:20
(MENAFN- IANS) Ulaanbaatar, April 5 (IANS) On the seventh day of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Mongolia, the Indian women's boxing team continued their strong performance, with Meenakshi and Jaismine achieving unanimous victories in the morning session. Their wins secured medals for all Indian women boxers still in competition, each of whom reached the semifinals. Meanwhile, victories for Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary ensured that six Indian men's boxers advanced to the semifinals.

In the women's 48kg category, Meenakshi delivered a confident and commanding performance to defeat Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu by a unanimous 5-0 decision, showcasing sharp combinations and strong ring awareness. Similarly, Jaismine demonstrated her power in the 57kg division, outclassing China's Ziyi Chen with a decisive 5-0 victory to secure her spot in the semifinals.

The results have so far marked an impeccable streak for the Indian women, with every boxer winning a medal and underscoring the team's strength and dependability at the continental stage.

In the men's division, Lokesh (85kg) advanced to the next round with a definitive 5-0 victory over Korea's Gichae Kim, showcasing his control and precision throughout the match. Akash also secured a dominant 5-0 win against Turkmenistan's Yhlas Bagtyyarov. Meanwhile, Harsh Choudhary performed well to beat Kyrgyzstan's Tynystan Alybaev, moving on to the semifinals.

India currently has six boxers in the men's semifinals, demonstrating a robust overall showing across categories. However, Ankush (80kg) was knocked out after a defeat by Jordan's Hussein Iashaish.

India's campaign at the Asian Championships is gaining momentum as multiple semifinal bouts lie ahead.

Earlier on Saturday, Ankushita Boro secured a decisive 4-1 victory against Laura Yessenkeldi (KAZ) in the women's 65kg category, demonstrating poise and dominance to reach the semifinals. She will now compete against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, the 2025 World Boxing Finals gold medalist and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medalist, in an important semifinal match.

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IANS

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