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Pentagon Good Friday Service Excludes Catholics
(MENAFN) The Pentagon planned a Good Friday service exclusively for Protestant personnel, leaving Catholic staff without a corresponding service, HuffPost reported. Over 3,500 employees were invited to the on-site chapel, but only Protestants were included.
An internal email sent by Air Force leadership stated: “There will be a Protestant Service (No Catholic Mass) for Good Friday today at the Pentagon Chapel.” One employee, speaking anonymously, criticized the exclusion, calling it “ridiculous” and suggesting Catholics would feel unwelcome.
The Pentagon confirmed no separate Catholic service was scheduled. Its Memorial Chapel typically serves as a 24/7 interfaith space for prayer and reflection.
The controversy coincides with Pentagon leadership under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, noted for his far-right evangelical views, which have sparked debate about religious inclusivity in government spaces.
An internal email sent by Air Force leadership stated: “There will be a Protestant Service (No Catholic Mass) for Good Friday today at the Pentagon Chapel.” One employee, speaking anonymously, criticized the exclusion, calling it “ridiculous” and suggesting Catholics would feel unwelcome.
The Pentagon confirmed no separate Catholic service was scheduled. Its Memorial Chapel typically serves as a 24/7 interfaith space for prayer and reflection.
The controversy coincides with Pentagon leadership under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, noted for his far-right evangelical views, which have sparked debate about religious inclusivity in government spaces.
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