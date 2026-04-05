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Iranian Drone Attack Inflicts Extensive Damage on Kuwait Ministries

Iranian Drone Attack Inflicts Extensive Damage on Kuwait Ministries


2026-04-05 07:51:22
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Finance Ministry reported on Sunday that a drone strike from Iran caused extensive damage to the ministries complex in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, though no injuries were recorded.

The ministry stated, “emergency teams and relevant authorities moved immediately to deal with the incident in line with approved procedures,” and added that work for employees would continue remotely on Sunday, while in-person operations are set to resume on Monday under precautionary measures.

The area has remained on high alert since an air campaign launched on February 28 against Iran, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces. These attacks have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global aviation and markets.

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