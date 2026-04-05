One Year Of Action One Commonwealth

And just last month she saw her vision of a Commonwealth Day

“It is important to pause and recognise the milestones of the past year. This has been a year of real change. We have moved quickly. I stepped into this role during a time of global crisis – one that makes the Commonwealth's mission more urgent than ever.

“The weakening of the multilateral system, including the unilateral imposition of tariffs on our member countries, the disruptions to the global supply chain and stalling growth that has affected the quality of life in both our rich and poorer countries, also presents our members with a moment of opportunity to take advantage of the benefits the Commonwealth offers.

“Our mission cannot be fulfilled by words alone. We need practical, focused, people-first action. And that is what we did from Day One: We moved forward with purpose, courage and an unshakable commitment to a Commonwealth that truly prospers.”

A roadmap for results

The new Strategic Plan applies the evidence-based strengths of the Commonwealth Secretariat to a set of future-proof goals in four key areas:



Democracy and governance;

Economy and trade;

Climate change and our ocean; The cross-cutting priorities of youth, gender and small states.

The plan is to advance democracy – even when the world is struggling to make sense of increasing fractures. The plan is to ensure justice and inclusion, and build the networks and partnerships that will uphold and protect them.

The secretary-general has advocated for more agile election observation missions, and she has proposed to Commonwealth members of parliament that they take up the challenge and join these missions.

Driving trade and investment

One of the fast-tracked actions by the secretary-general was an increase in the number of CCFAH climate finance advisers embedded around the Commonwealth, strengthening ministries and departments from within. The Commonwealth has also upskilled thousands of practitioners and stakeholders to level-up the fight against climate change.

And on the eve of the United Nations Ocean Conference in France in June 2025, the Secretary-General shared a global message to motivate countries to ratify the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (the BBNJ Agreement

Empowering the next generation

More than 500 Commonwealth youth leaders and officials came together in Malaysia and Namibia, as part of ongoing efforts to promote their inclusion in policy, governance and innovation.

The Commonwealth's promotion of women's economic empowerment, gender-responsive policies and leadership – in climate, health, sport and other areas – is ensuring that inclusive, future-proof policies can deliver for its 2.7 billion people.

Scaling impact through collaboration

The many crucial partnerships through which the Commonwealth has delivered results have, over the past year, been wide-ranging but always strategic. New partnerships have been forged with, among others: