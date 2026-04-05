Who Is Disha Sharma? Rajat Sharma's Daughter Marries Tamil Nadu-Based Lawyer Sudarshan MJ - All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Disha Sharma, who is journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter, is making headlines ever since she tied the knot with Sudarshan MJ, a fellow legal professional from Tamil Nadu. Disha Sharma opted for a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony and tied the knot in Mumbai on April 3, Friday.

Guests at Disha Sharma's wedding

The wedding bash was a star-studded affair where Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan turned up to bless the newly married couple. Several other high-profile dignitaries were a part of the guest list, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar. Disha Sharma's wedding guest list also included spiritual leaders such as Baba Ramdev and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

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Dressed in a black formal suit, Salman was spotted greeting the couple, Rajat and his family and extending wishes. Even his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma attended the event and got their pictures clicked with the couple. Donning black bandhgala, Shah Rukh graced the wedding with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Veteran journalist and television anchor in a post on X shared photos of the ceremony and wrote,“Proud to see Disha beginning a new life with MJ. Grateful for your love and blessings.” The collection of photos provides a rare glimpse into his family life and inside pictures from his daughter Disha's wedding.

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Both Disha and her husband are accomplished legal professionals and are associated with Sai Krishna Associates, according to media reports.

More about Rajat Sharma and family

Rajat Sharma, who is the chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, is well known as host of Indian television show Aap Ki Adalat. It emerged as the longest-running reality show in India's television history. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan - one of India's highest civilian awards, in 2015. Born on 18 February 1957 in Sabzi Mandi, Delhi, Rajat Sharma was one among 8 siblings. He did his schooling from Ramjas School, Pusa Road.

An alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was elected the General Secretary of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in 1977. He married Ritu Dhawan in 1997.

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Rajat Sharma's wife co-founded Independent News Service with him. She serving as a director in several companies and as the CEO and Managing Director of the news channel. Her contribution to the television news industry was recognised in 2012 as she was honoured with the IMPACT Most Influential Woman of the Year award.