Kerala Crime: Man Lured By Fake Friend To Kochi Flat, Brutally Beaten And Robbed By Gang

In a shocking incident from Kochi, a man was called to a flat on the pretext of friendship, only to be brutally beaten up and robbed by a gang. The victim, K V Sandeep, is a resident of Vengola in Perumbavoor.

The incident took place on March 30, around 4 in the evening. According to reports, a man named Manu from Palarivattom pretended to be friends with Sandeep and invited him over to an apartment. But when Sandeep reached there, a group of attackers was waiting for him. Manu and three others cornered Sandeep and started thrashing him.

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Kochi Crime

Sandeep suffered serious injuries in the group attack. Doctors have confirmed that he has a broken rib. After beating him up, the accused snatched his mobile phone. They then used a wallet app on the phone to transfer ₹24,757 to another account. They also took ₹13,000 in cash from Sandeep's wallet.

Sandeep is currently undergoing treatment for his serious injuries at the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case and have launched a massive search to find Manu and his accomplices.

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