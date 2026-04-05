Dating Apps: Why Married Indians Are Secretly Swiping Right During Lunch Breaks

It looks like the rules of relationships in Indian society are changing, and fast. The proof is in the latest data from Gleeden, a world-famous dating app designed for people seeking relationships outside their marriage. The app has just crossed a major milestone, hitting over 40 lakh users in India. And what's really interesting is that it's not just married people on the platform; those in live-in relationships are just as active.

So, When Is Everyone Online?

The app's data shows two main time slots when user activity shoots up. You could call these the app's 'peak hours'.

Afternoon (12 PM to 3 PM)This is prime time for office-goers. It's usually their lunch break or a small window of free time between tasks. People use this quiet moment away from the office buzz to check their phones privately, making it a popular time to be active on the app.

Late Night (10 PM to Midnight)Once all the family duties for the day are done and their partner or family members are asleep, users log on. They spend about 1 to 1.5 hours on average, either chatting or browsing through profiles. The complete privacy and quiet of the night is a big draw for them.

City Trends and Women's Interest

Among India's major cities, Bengaluru is leading the pack, accounting for 18% of users. Right behind it are Hyderabad (17%), Delhi (11%), and Mumbai (9%). Surprisingly, it's not just a metro city phenomenon. Smaller cities like Lucknow, Patna, Surat, Chandigarh, and Guwahati are also seeing a steady rise in users.

A significant finding is that 35% of all users are women. This suggests that old-school social barriers and gender norms around relationships are slowly starting to crumble. It's a clear reflection of the changing mindset in modern Indian society.

What Does This Trend Tell Us?People seem to be using these platforms to escape the stress of a busy modern lifestyle, constant work pressure, and the monotony that can set into a long-term relationship. The smartphone revolution and affordable internet have played a huge role in helping these apps reach even smaller towns and villages.

Ultimately, these stats from Gleeden are more than just numbers. They point to a revolutionary shift in how Indians are choosing to express their personal feelings and connect with others.

This whole trend is a new chapter in modern Indian relationships, and it's bringing up some serious questions and moral debates for society to think about. As lifestyles change, it's clear that personal priorities are changing too, and this data is solid proof.