Iranian Drones Strike Bahrain's Petrochemical Plant, Fire Breaks Out

Iranian Drone Strike in Bahrain

Iranian drones struck the Bahraini Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company on Sunday, leading to fire in several operational units, Al Jazeera reported. Al Jazeera, citing Bahrain News Agency, reported the fire was later brought under control, and no casualties were reported in the incident. Damage assessment to the inventory is underway.

Wider Regional Conflict

The incident aligns with broader regional hostilities, engulfing West Asian countries in the ambit of the conflict after Iran retaliated to US-Israel strikes. Earlier, two power generation units in Kuwait were shut down after an Iranian drone attack on two power and water desalination plants, a spokesperson of Kuwait's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, no casualties were reported in the incident. Spokesperson Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat affirmed, "Technical and emergency teams have commenced their work according to approved emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems, which are of paramount importance. All technical teams are working around the clock to guarantee the continuity of services."

This followed a drone attack, which triggered a fire at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media. Iran had also attacked the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israel Strikes Targets in Iran

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 120 targets in Iran. "24 HOUR RECAP: The IAF struck 120+ targets of the Iranian regime in central & western Iran. Targets included: ballistic missiles array sites, UAV production and launching sites, & air defence sites," Israeli Defence Force posted on X.

Clashes on Israel-Lebanon Border

The Israeli military also claimed to have killed 90 "terrorists" in southern Lebanon since the conflict began on February 28, while two of these Hezbollah militants were killed in the last 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

Origin of Hostilities

The hostilities in the region began on February 28 with the US and Israel's joint strikes against Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's retaliation and strikes by its proxies in West Asia widened the scope of the conflict to the whole Gulf region, disrupting oil and natural gas trade. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)