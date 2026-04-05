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Ex-Israeli Premier Accuses Jews of Crimes Against Humanity
(MENAFN) Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert stated that Jews are committing killings, “ethnic cleansing,” and “crimes against humanity” in the West Bank, warning that such actions could bring Israel before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
In an interview with Channel 12, Olmert addressed Israeli military and police leadership, urging them to “save the country from this catastrophe,” citing the ongoing violence in the West Bank, which has included killings, demolitions, displacement, and settlement expansion since October 2023.
The conflict in the West Bank has resulted in 1,340 Palestinian deaths, around 11,750 injuries, and nearly 22,000 arrests, raising international concern over potential Israeli annexation of the territory.
In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. A ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, aimed to end a two-year war that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, injured over 171,000, and destroyed approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure, with UN-estimated reconstruction costs around $70 billion.
In December 2025, the ICC Appeals Chamber dismissed Israel’s appeal against the arrest warrants, allowing the investigation into its Gaza actions to proceed.
In an interview with Channel 12, Olmert addressed Israeli military and police leadership, urging them to “save the country from this catastrophe,” citing the ongoing violence in the West Bank, which has included killings, demolitions, displacement, and settlement expansion since October 2023.
The conflict in the West Bank has resulted in 1,340 Palestinian deaths, around 11,750 injuries, and nearly 22,000 arrests, raising international concern over potential Israeli annexation of the territory.
In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. A ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, aimed to end a two-year war that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, injured over 171,000, and destroyed approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure, with UN-estimated reconstruction costs around $70 billion.
In December 2025, the ICC Appeals Chamber dismissed Israel’s appeal against the arrest warrants, allowing the investigation into its Gaza actions to proceed.
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