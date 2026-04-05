Azerbaijan Reveals Total Tally Of Evacuees From Iran (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as those of other countries, from Iran continues, Trend reports.

A total of 3,297 people, citizens of various countries, have been evacuated from Iran from 08:00 on February 28 to 10:00 on April 5.

Thus, during this period, 730 citizens of China, 572 of Azerbaijan, 354 of Russia, 238 of India, 198 of Bangladesh, 189 of Tajikistan, 151 of Pakistan, 134 of Iran, 84 of Oman, 68 of Indonesia, 57 of Algeria, 44 of Italy, 26 of Spain, 25 of Canada, 25 of Germany, 19 of France, 19 of Georgia, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 18 of Japan, 16 of Uzbekistan, 16 of Bahrain, 14 of Poland, 14 of Switzerland, 13 of Kazakhstan, 13 of Nigeria, 12 of Hungary, 11 of the United States, 11 of Belarus, 11 of Mexico, 10 of the United Kingdom, 10 of Bulgaria, 10 of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 9 of Brazil, 8 of Sudan, 7 of Venezuela, as well as 6 each from the UAE, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania, were evacuated via Azerbaijan.

In addition, the list includes 6 citizens of the Czech Republic, and 5 each from Türkiye, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece and Vietnam.

Also evacuated were 4 citizens each from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait and the Netherlands; 3 each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark and Norway; 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt and Slovenia; and 1 each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize and Dominica.