MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian service of the BBC stated this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

Leningrad region governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed that 19 drones were allegedly shot down on Sunday morning. According to him, debris damaged a section of the oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk, and "controlled burning from a shut-off pipe" is taking place.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, drones struck oil facilities. Governor Gleb Nikitin said that 30 drones were allegedly shot down over the industrial zone of the Kstovo district. As a result of falling debris, fires broke out at two facilities of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez enterprise. The Novogorkovskaya thermal power plant was also damaged, along with several residential buildings. Some homes were left without electricity.

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The Telegram channel Exilenova+ published photos and videos of the burning industrial zone of the Kstovo refinery.

As previously reported, on March 23, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Transneft–Port Primorsk oil terminal in the Leningrad region and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery in Ufa.

On March 27, the ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk in the Leningrad region were again attacked by drones.

According to Reuters, drone strikes in March damaged at least 40% of oil storage tanks at the port of Primorsk.

Russian refineries have begun seeking alternative export routes for fuel, as oil export hubs in Ust-Luga and Primorsk on the Baltic Sea have been unable to handle cargo for two weeks due to a series of drone attacks.