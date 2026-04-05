Zori Balayan, Controversial Voice Of Karabakh-Era Nationalism, Dies
Armenian publicist, writer, socio-political figure, and traveler Zori Balayan has died, according to Armenian media reports cited by AzerNEWS. His death was confirmed by his son, Hayk Balayan.
Balayan was a prominent public figure who also played a notable role in shaping political discourse during the years of conflict in the South Caucasus. He was widely associated with Armenian nationalist narratives and was a controversial figure in the context of Armenia–Azerbaijan relations.
His writings and public statements attracted significant criticism in Azerbaijan, where he was accused of promoting anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric and contributing to tensions during the period of conflict over Karabakh (Qarabağ - ed.). His name remains closely linked to the ideological dimension of that conflict.
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