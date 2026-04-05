Trump Administration Lifts Sanctions On The Acting President Of Venezuela, Rodríguez



Washington's move may allow Venezuela to retake control of foreign assets as well as facilitate foreign debt negotiations.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Jessica Dos Santos

CARACAS, (venezuelanalysis ) – The US Treasury Department removed Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)“Specially Designated Nationals” list on Wednesday, April 1.

Rodríguez had been on the list since 2018. The sanctioned individuals are barred from any sort of economic or financial relationship with US entities and have any US-based assets frozen.

The Venezuelan acting head of state reacted to the decision with a message on her X account, calling it“a step in the direction of normalising and strengthening relations between our countries.”

Rodríguez added that she is confident this step will lead to the lifting of all sanctions currently in place against Venezuela“in order to guarantee an effective binational cooperation agenda” that benefits both Washington and Caracas. In recent weeks, the Trump administration has issued licenses allowing Western corporations to engage with the Venezuelan energy and mining sectors, but wide-reaching coercive measures remain in place.

The US government targeted Rodríguez in September 2018, Trump's first presidential term, alleging that the then–vice president was part of a group that contributed“to the destruction of democracy.” The same round of sanctions targeted First Lady and Deputy Cilia Flores, as well as Vladimir Padrino López and Jorge Rodríguez, who respectively served as defense and communications ministers at the time.

Delcy Rodríguez denounced the 2018 measures as“illegal” and“unjust,” arguing that they were part of an“economic blockade” that undermined her country's right to food, health, and sovereignty.

The Venezuelan leader's sanctions removal opens the door for direct engagement with US entities and multilateral organisations such as the IMF. Creditors have likewise expressed intentions to launch renegotiation efforts surrounding Venezuela's sizable foreign debt.

The Trump administration's move comes on the heels of a fast-tracked rapprochement with Washington that Rodríguez has spearheaded since the January 3 attacks and kidnapping of president Nicolás Maduro. Rodríguez, who took over the acting presidency, has hosted a number of high‐ranking US officials, among them Trump Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Similarly, last week Rodríguez took part via videoconference in a business gathering in Miami organized by Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative Institute. During her address, she touted the country's recent pro-business reforms and urged investors to come to Venezuela.

Caracas and Washington formally reestablished diplomatic ties on March 5, with the Trump administration recognising the acting president as Venezuela's“sole” leader days later.

Regaining control of CITGO

The lifting of coercive measures against the Venezuelan acting president raised the possibility of the Rodríguez acting government retaking control of US-based assets that had been frozen and placed under the control of the hardline opposition. According to Reuters, Venezuelan authorities are preparing to take control of the boards of directors of the US subsidiaries of state oil company PDVSA, including refiner CITGO. However, the US State Department must also sign off on the appointments.

This past March, PDVSA's board ratified Asdrúbal Chávez, cousin of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, as director of all its US subsidiaries. Nonetheless, Chávez, who was previously denied a US visa to run Houston-based CITGO, has been unable to manage the companies for more than seven years.

CITGO has been administered since 2019 by boards of directors appointed by a defunct Venezuelan opposition‐led National Assembly whose term expired in January 2021. The company, which is Venezuela's most valuable foreign asset, underwent a long and protracted court-mandated auction to satisfy creditor demands which concluded with a winning bid from vulture fund Elliott Management.

The CITGO sale requires a US Treasury license in order to conclude. The Trump administration has not publicly disclosed whether it will greenlight or halt the ownership transfer.

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