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Samsung Brings AirDrop Support to Quick Share with Galaxy S26 Series


2026-04-05 05:00:50
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung is introducing AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series, making it easier for users to share content between devices using Quick Share.

The feature began rolling out from March 23, starting in Korea and expanding to more regions including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced at a later date.


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