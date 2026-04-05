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Samsung Unveils Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, Packing Pro-Level Features at Awesome Price
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan– March 29, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced the new Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, the latest Galaxy A series devices that bring Samsung’s newest mobile innovations — including enriched Awesome Intelligence — to more users worldwide. The latest Galaxy A series reflects Samsung’s commitment to expanding AI capabilities across more devices and empowering more users to harness the power of intuitive AI that simplifies everyday tasks. Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G strengthen the experiences users rely on every day with upgrades to performance, camera and display, alongside durability and security features. With up to six generations of OS upgrades and long-term security support, the new Galaxy A series is built to last. Leading the lineup is Galaxy A57 5G, featuring a slimmer, more refined design and upgraded AI-powered capabilities that make it the most powerful Galaxy A series device yet.
“The new Galaxy A series reflects our continued commitment to AI democratization by bringing the latest innovations to more Galaxy users,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s fundamental capabilities combined with enriched Awesome Intelligence, Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will deliver reliable everyday performance to users around the world and drive rapid AI expansion.”
Enriched Awesome Intelligence Designed for Everyday Life
Through the latest One UI 8.5, Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G extend Samsung’s latest AI innovations to more users, with Awesome Intelligence that helps people get more things done with ease while unlocking new ways to create and stay productive.
Voice Transcription is new to the Voice Recorder app, making it easier to revisit important details from meetings, lectures or calls by quickly transcribing and translating call recordings or turning voicemail audio into text. AI Select is easier to access with a long press on the Edge Panel, surfacing relevant actions directly on the screen to extract text or create content without manually selecting items. AI Select also supports Drag & Drop in Multi-Window layout, allowing users to easily move images into Samsung Notes or Photo Editor for faster editing and improved productivity.
Awesome Intelligence makes everyday photo editing easier than ever. Object Eraser now delivers more natural results when removing unwanted distractions, like a passerby in the background or clutter in a café. On Galaxy A57 5G, Best Face supports more photos and continuous shooting, making it easier to capture the perfect group photos where everyone looks their best. Fan favorite tools like Filters and Edit Suggestions help users quickly refine and share moments without extra effort, while Galaxy A57 5G also features Auto Trim for even easier video editing.
Circle to Search with Google adds multi-object recognition so users can easily explore multiple items in an image at once — from an outfit to surrounding accessories — all in one search.
The new Galaxy A series expands Awesome Intelligence experiences with a choice of agents designed to simplify everyday tasks from search to organizing plans or easily adjusting settings. As a conversational device agent, upgraded Bixby lets users intuitively control Galaxy settings and features using natural language, while Gemini navigates complex tasks across native Galaxy apps and select third-party apps to support faster, more intuitive interactions.
Awesome Camera to Capture Clearer Photos and Videos, Day or Night
As AI becomes more deeply integrated into mobile experiences, camera performance remains essential to delivering the everyday usability and satisfaction users expect.
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G deliver brighter, clearer visuals powered by the upgraded camera hardware and an improved Image Signal Processor (ISP). The devices feature a versatile triple-camera system, led by a 50MP main sensor, delivering sharp, detailed images across a wide range of lighting conditions without the need for manual adjustments.
When the lights go down, the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G camera adapts seamlessly with improved Nightography, capturing clear and true-to-life photos and videos even in low light conditions.
Galaxy A57 5G takes photography a step further with enhanced image processing that sharpens detail and reduces noise for even clearer, more vibrant results. It delivers rich contrast and balanced color even in challenging light, while with a faster shutter speed, users can instantly capture fleeting moments faster and with improved clarity.
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G also benefit from AI-based subject recognition and scene optimization to balance portraits, preserve natural skin tones and create clearer background separation. When the moment calls for a wider perspective, the ultra-wide lens captures more in every group photo or landscape view, while the 5MP macro camera reveals fine details up close for added creative flexibility.
Performance for Streaming and Multitasking
Galaxy A57 5G delivers the best of both design and performance, combining upgraded CPU, GPU and NPU to deliver improved performance with its sleek and light form. Built for smooth streaming, scrolling and content creation, its refined design features a glossy finish and distinctive triple-camera island for a standout modern look that feels comfortable in-hand.
Despite its slimmer profile, Galaxy A57 5G packs powerful performance. Its 5,000mAh battery supports up to two days of use — powering everything from filming and editing to viewing on the go. Super Fast Charging 2.0 reaches up to 60% in around 30 minutes for a quick boost before heading out, while a 13% larger vapor chamber helps sustain performance during extended gaming or recording. Slimmer bezels and a bright Super AMOLED + display with Vision Booster ensure an immersive, clear viewing experience indoors and outside.
Built for everyday use, Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, adding durability in real-world environments and offering users peace of mind when accidents happen.
Long-Term Support and Foundational Security
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G reinforce Samsung’s commitment to device longevity, offering up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with up to six years of security updates – giving users the confidence to rely on their device for years to come.
Samsung provides a fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice with Knox Vault, a hardware-based, tamper-resistant security solution. Galaxy A series offers users holistic protection through innovative security and privacy features including Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Private Sharing, Theft Protection as well as the new Private Album, a Gallery feature that allows users to lock away personal media quickly and easily. Unlike traditional safeguards, the latest A series devices also proactively notify users about potential risks with Privacy Alerts, which are intelligent notifications that offer clearer insight and control over location permissions or suspicious monitoring of sensitive data. Together, these enhancements make security feel as intuitive as the rest of the experience, making device protection easier than ever for everyone.
Availability
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G will be available starting April 10 in select markets. Galaxy A57 5G will be offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac, while Galaxy A37 5G comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen, and Awesome White. For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage optimized to users' device needs, including tailored benefits that protect the devices’ value.
“The new Galaxy A series reflects our continued commitment to AI democratization by bringing the latest innovations to more Galaxy users,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s fundamental capabilities combined with enriched Awesome Intelligence, Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will deliver reliable everyday performance to users around the world and drive rapid AI expansion.”
Enriched Awesome Intelligence Designed for Everyday Life
Through the latest One UI 8.5, Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G extend Samsung’s latest AI innovations to more users, with Awesome Intelligence that helps people get more things done with ease while unlocking new ways to create and stay productive.
Voice Transcription is new to the Voice Recorder app, making it easier to revisit important details from meetings, lectures or calls by quickly transcribing and translating call recordings or turning voicemail audio into text. AI Select is easier to access with a long press on the Edge Panel, surfacing relevant actions directly on the screen to extract text or create content without manually selecting items. AI Select also supports Drag & Drop in Multi-Window layout, allowing users to easily move images into Samsung Notes or Photo Editor for faster editing and improved productivity.
Awesome Intelligence makes everyday photo editing easier than ever. Object Eraser now delivers more natural results when removing unwanted distractions, like a passerby in the background or clutter in a café. On Galaxy A57 5G, Best Face supports more photos and continuous shooting, making it easier to capture the perfect group photos where everyone looks their best. Fan favorite tools like Filters and Edit Suggestions help users quickly refine and share moments without extra effort, while Galaxy A57 5G also features Auto Trim for even easier video editing.
Circle to Search with Google adds multi-object recognition so users can easily explore multiple items in an image at once — from an outfit to surrounding accessories — all in one search.
The new Galaxy A series expands Awesome Intelligence experiences with a choice of agents designed to simplify everyday tasks from search to organizing plans or easily adjusting settings. As a conversational device agent, upgraded Bixby lets users intuitively control Galaxy settings and features using natural language, while Gemini navigates complex tasks across native Galaxy apps and select third-party apps to support faster, more intuitive interactions.
Awesome Camera to Capture Clearer Photos and Videos, Day or Night
As AI becomes more deeply integrated into mobile experiences, camera performance remains essential to delivering the everyday usability and satisfaction users expect.
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G deliver brighter, clearer visuals powered by the upgraded camera hardware and an improved Image Signal Processor (ISP). The devices feature a versatile triple-camera system, led by a 50MP main sensor, delivering sharp, detailed images across a wide range of lighting conditions without the need for manual adjustments.
When the lights go down, the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G camera adapts seamlessly with improved Nightography, capturing clear and true-to-life photos and videos even in low light conditions.
Galaxy A57 5G takes photography a step further with enhanced image processing that sharpens detail and reduces noise for even clearer, more vibrant results. It delivers rich contrast and balanced color even in challenging light, while with a faster shutter speed, users can instantly capture fleeting moments faster and with improved clarity.
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G also benefit from AI-based subject recognition and scene optimization to balance portraits, preserve natural skin tones and create clearer background separation. When the moment calls for a wider perspective, the ultra-wide lens captures more in every group photo or landscape view, while the 5MP macro camera reveals fine details up close for added creative flexibility.
Performance for Streaming and Multitasking
Galaxy A57 5G delivers the best of both design and performance, combining upgraded CPU, GPU and NPU to deliver improved performance with its sleek and light form. Built for smooth streaming, scrolling and content creation, its refined design features a glossy finish and distinctive triple-camera island for a standout modern look that feels comfortable in-hand.
Despite its slimmer profile, Galaxy A57 5G packs powerful performance. Its 5,000mAh battery supports up to two days of use — powering everything from filming and editing to viewing on the go. Super Fast Charging 2.0 reaches up to 60% in around 30 minutes for a quick boost before heading out, while a 13% larger vapor chamber helps sustain performance during extended gaming or recording. Slimmer bezels and a bright Super AMOLED + display with Vision Booster ensure an immersive, clear viewing experience indoors and outside.
Built for everyday use, Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, adding durability in real-world environments and offering users peace of mind when accidents happen.
Long-Term Support and Foundational Security
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G reinforce Samsung’s commitment to device longevity, offering up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with up to six years of security updates – giving users the confidence to rely on their device for years to come.
Samsung provides a fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice with Knox Vault, a hardware-based, tamper-resistant security solution. Galaxy A series offers users holistic protection through innovative security and privacy features including Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Private Sharing, Theft Protection as well as the new Private Album, a Gallery feature that allows users to lock away personal media quickly and easily. Unlike traditional safeguards, the latest A series devices also proactively notify users about potential risks with Privacy Alerts, which are intelligent notifications that offer clearer insight and control over location permissions or suspicious monitoring of sensitive data. Together, these enhancements make security feel as intuitive as the rest of the experience, making device protection easier than ever for everyone.
Availability
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G will be available starting April 10 in select markets. Galaxy A57 5G will be offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac, while Galaxy A37 5G comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen, and Awesome White. For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage optimized to users' device needs, including tailored benefits that protect the devices’ value.
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