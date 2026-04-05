Keralam Polls: CPI(M), Congress, BJP In Tight Race For Aranmula Seat

Key Contestants in Aranmula

The Aranmula Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district is witnessing a keenly contested battle as incumbent MLA Veena George of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) seeks re-election in the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections. Key contenders in the constituency include Congress candidate Abin Varkey Kodiyattu and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan. Other candidates from smaller parties, including the Ambedkarite Party of India, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI(C)], are also in the fray, making it a multi-cornered contest.

Past Election Results and Trends

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Veena George of the CPI(M) secured victory with 74,950 votes, accounting for 46.5 per cent of the total votes. She defeated Congress candidate K Sivadasan Nair, who garnered 55,947 votes (34.7 per cent). Whereas, BJP candidate Biju Mathew finished third with 29,099 votes, securing around 18 per cent of the vote share.

The Aranmula constituency has witnessed shifting political trends over the past three Assembly elections, reflecting a competitive electoral landscape. In 2021, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured 46.31 per cent of the votes, followed by the Congress at 34.57 per cent and the BJP at 17.98 per cent. This reflected a shift from 2011, when Congress had a lead with 47.69 per cent, while the BJP gained momentum in 2016 before witnessing a decline in 2021, demonstrating a competitive landscape with evolving voter preferences in the region.

Major Political Alliances

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), also comprises key allies, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction). The United Democratic Front (UDF) includes the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress, and Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the BJP, features state-level parties such as Twenty20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress, making the contest in Aranmula a tightly fought triangular battle.

As polling day approaches, Aranmula remains a key constituency to watch, with all major political fronts vying for voter support in what is expected to be a closely fought contest. (ANI)

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