Kerala Polls: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow Modi Confident Of NDA Win

Amit Shah Campaigns in Beypore

Ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate KP Prakash Babu in the Beypore Assembly constituency.

PM Modi Slams Opposition, Confident of NDA Victory

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will win Kerala polls and accused the LDF and UDF of "lying" about the FCRA Bill and the Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing a rally here, he noted that the law to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was enacted during the rule of the NDA government and referred to the scheduled Parliament sitting on April 16,17,18 to pass an amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. He said Congress people have been called for a meeting and hoped they "will listen" to the government. PM Modi referred to Kerala Files, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar movies and said opposition parties had termed them lies. "The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies about it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies," he alleged.

Election Schedule and Political Alliances

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)

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