Delhi Police Busts Hospital Medicine Racket, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹70 Lakh

Racket Selling Govt Hospital Medicines Busted

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a major racket involving the illegal sale of government hospital medicines meant for free distribution, authorities said on Sunday. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the racket, including an insider employed at a local hospital.

Investigations revealed that the gang systematically siphoned off life-saving drugs intended for patients receiving free treatment under government schemes to sell them for profit. During the crackdown, authorities recovered a substantial haul of medicines valued at approximately ₹70 lakh. The seized inventory comprises several high-cost and critical drugs, including Meropenem, Ceftriaxone, and Rabies Antiserum. These medications are essential for treating severe conditions and are strictly designated for free distribution within the government healthcare system. Further details are awaited.

Crackdown on Auto-lifters in Rohini

Meanwhile, launching a major crackdown on vehicle theft, Delhi Police arrested two habitual auto-lifters from Rohini district and recovered 18 stolen two-wheelers along with illegal arms and other stolen items, officials said. The operation led to the recovery of 18 stolen two-wheelers, three mobile phones, one country-made pistol with a live cartridge, and several other stolen items, including a vacuum cleaner, books, and bags. The arrests were carried out under the supervision of ACP Ramphool Meena of Prashant Vihar. (ANI)

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