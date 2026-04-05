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US-Israeli Strikes Hit Western Iran

US-Israeli Strikes Hit Western Iran


2026-04-05 04:50:14
(MENAFN) Three individuals lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries during a US-Israeli assault in Iran’s western Kermanshah province, a news agency reported on Saturday.

The attack specifically targeted civilian residential neighborhoods in Kermanshah, resulting in the deaths of three people and leaving many more wounded, the news outlet noted.

Since February 28, the US and Israel have conducted air raids across Iran, which Iranian authorities say have claimed over 1,340 lives to date.

In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as strikes affecting Jordan, Iraq, and other Gulf nations that host US military installations.

Official US data indicate that at least 13 American service members have perished since the conflict began. The ongoing hostilities have also led to a surge in energy costs and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal route for global oil transport.

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