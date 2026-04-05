Rutland Barracks /1St Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, False Reports To LE Authorities & Operating After Suspension
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4002594
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joe Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 4, 2026, at 1704 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bull Frog Hollow Road
VIOLATION: First degree aggravated domestic assault, Recklessly endangering another person, False reports to law enforcement authorities & Operating after suspension or revocation of license
ACCUSED: Benjamin E VanGuilder
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 4, 2026, at approximately 1704 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a weapons offense at a residence on Bull Frog Hollow Road in the Town of Wells, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and identified one of the involved parties as Benjamin E VanGuilder (63) of Wells, VT. Investigation revealed that VanGuilder was armed with a firearm and threatened a family or household member with it. VanGuilder was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, VanGuilder was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
As a result of this investigation, VanGuilder was charged with First degree aggravated domestic assault, Recklessly endangering another person, False reports to law and Operating after suspension or revocation of license .
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold without
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: April 6th, 2026, at 1230 hours
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