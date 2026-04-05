Rutland Barracks /1St Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, False Reports To LE Authorities & Operating After Suspension

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4002594

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joe Duca

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 4, 2026, at 1704 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bull Frog Hollow Road

VIOLATION: First degree aggravated domestic assault, Recklessly endangering another person, False reports to law enforcement authorities & Operating after suspension or revocation of license

ACCUSED: Benjamin E VanGuilder

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 4, 2026, at approximately 1704 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a weapons offense at a residence on Bull Frog Hollow Road in the Town of Wells, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and identified one of the involved parties as Benjamin E VanGuilder (63) of Wells, VT. Investigation revealed that VanGuilder was armed with a firearm and threatened a family or household member with it. VanGuilder was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, VanGuilder was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

As a result of this investigation, VanGuilder was charged with First degree aggravated domestic assault, Recklessly endangering another person, False reports to law and Operating after suspension or revocation of license .

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold without

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 6th, 2026, at 1230 hours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.