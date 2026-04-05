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India Restarts Iranian Oil Imports After Long Pause
(MENAFN) India confirmed on Saturday that it has resumed importing crude oil from Iran after a seven-year interruption, a move influenced by ongoing instability in the Middle East that has strained global energy flows, particularly across Asian markets.
This marks the first official acknowledgment by New Delhi since halting such imports in 2019, when exemptions allowing the purchase of sanctioned Iranian oil were not extended by the United States.
In a public statement, the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas addressed the development, saying: “Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports.”
The ministry highlighted that India sources crude oil from more than 40 nations, noting that domestic companies retain the freedom to select suppliers based on economic and logistical factors. It also reassured that: “India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months.”
According to reports, the decision follows a recent 30-day waiver issued by the United States permitting the purchase of Iranian oil.
Energy data indicates that nearly half of India’s total energy needs—valued at around $180 billion in 2024—are met through imports from the Middle East.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of a continuing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched an aerial campaign against Iran. According to reports, the offensive has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile operations targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting American military facilities. These actions have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
Reports further indicate that at least 13 US military personnel have been killed and several others injured since the escalation began.
This marks the first official acknowledgment by New Delhi since halting such imports in 2019, when exemptions allowing the purchase of sanctioned Iranian oil were not extended by the United States.
In a public statement, the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas addressed the development, saying: “Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports.”
The ministry highlighted that India sources crude oil from more than 40 nations, noting that domestic companies retain the freedom to select suppliers based on economic and logistical factors. It also reassured that: “India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months.”
According to reports, the decision follows a recent 30-day waiver issued by the United States permitting the purchase of Iranian oil.
Energy data indicates that nearly half of India’s total energy needs—valued at around $180 billion in 2024—are met through imports from the Middle East.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of a continuing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched an aerial campaign against Iran. According to reports, the offensive has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile operations targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting American military facilities. These actions have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
Reports further indicate that at least 13 US military personnel have been killed and several others injured since the escalation began.
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