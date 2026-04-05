IPL: How Royals Captain Riyan Parag Hit Back At Trolls

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former India coach Ravi Shastri has predicted a big future for Riyan Parag, especially in a leadership role, after the Rajasthan Royals' new captain showed nerves of steel in his team's thrilling six-run win over the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Chasing 211 against the Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans were tottering at 161 for seven following Ravi Bishnoi's brilliant spell of spin bowling (4-0-41-4).

Recommended For You

But a stunning eighth-wicket partnership between Kagiso Rabada (23 not out off 16 balls) and skipper Rashid Khan (24 off 16 balls) put the Titans on the brink of an unlikely victory.

Amid soaring tensions on the field, Royals' young captain Parag remained calm and handed the ball to Jofra Archer to bowl the 19th over.

With 15 needed off 12 balls, the England fast bowler was on top of his game, conceding just four runs.

But with two handy lower-order batters still in full flow, the game could have gone either way.

That's when Parag took the brave decision of bowling Tushar Deshpande in the final over.

The 30-year-old medium pacer started with a wide, but bounced back with a string of yorkers, never giving Rabada and Khan a chance to free their arms for the big hits.

With seven needed off two, Deshpande clinched the deal by removing Khan, caught in the deep, sparking a huge roar from Parag.

A dot ball then ensured the Royals' second straight win in what was a terrific start to the campaign for a team that was written off even before the first match.

And Parag, 24, who faced social media trolls following his appointment as Royals captain, proved his leadership skills in a crunch game.

The Assam player was under huge pressure to deliver for the team after experts had slammed the Royals' management for picking him over Yashasvi Jaiswal as captain following the departure of Sanju Samson.

Parag (8 off 4) may have failed to convert his start into a big score on Saturday, but his tactical acumen impressed several former players, including Shastri.

“Easily one of the best games in @IPL history. Archive this one! @ParagRiyan, you have got nerves of steel and a big future ahead, especially in a leadership role. Outstanding temperament,” Shastri wrote on X.

While a new-look Royals were not tipped to make the playoffs this season under Parag, they are now top of the table with four points from two games.

Critics may have to change their tune if they beat the Mumbai Indians in their next game on April 7.

But for now, Parag will relish the praise he has earned from former players.

“Really impressed with Riyan Parag's leadership here. Big call to decide whether Archer bowls the 19th or the last, and he nailed it,” former India pace bowler Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also praised Parag's captaincy in his effusive style.

“From the jaws of defeat, Riyan snatched victory for his team with his captaincy and bowling changes. It was a great decision to give the final over to Deshpande, who bowled superb yorkers. So well-played, Riyan Parag,” Sidhu said in a video he shared on his Facebook page.

Remarkably, last season, Sidhu was one of Parag's biggest critics after a few Royals' defeats with him as the stand-in captain.

Now the tide seems to have turned.

And if Parag rediscovers the batting form he displayed in 2024 when he scored 573 runs while continuing his good run as full-time captain, the Royals could become the surprise package of the season.

IPL: Deshpande, Rajasthan hold nerve to edge Gujarat IPL: Rizvi stars as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians IPL: Iyer guides Punjab past Chennai to go top of the table

ALSO READ