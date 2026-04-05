FIATA Seminar Examines Global Shipping Risks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the invitation of the Qatar Chamber (QC), the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) recently organised a webinar titled 'Middle East Security Situation: Managing Legal, Insurance, and Operational Risks in Times of Disruption.'

The webinar reviewed the impact of current regional developments on global supply chains and the movement of goods, highlighting the implications of escalating tensions in the Middle East on maritime routes, including rising costs and increasing legal and insurance challenges facing freight forwarders worldwide. The session brought together more than 100 representatives from international shipping companies, insurance firms, and customs clearance agents.

Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al-Misnad (pictured), Board Member of the Qatar Chamber, President of the Africa and Middle East Region (RAME) at FIATA, and Chairman of the Qatari Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL said the session was initiated by the Chamber to engage FIATA in addressing the repercussions of current regional developments.

He highlighted concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, its impact on the flow of goods to GCC countries, and the resulting rise in shipping and insurance costs.

During the webinar, FIATA expressed its understanding of the challenges facing GCC countries, particularly the surge in shipping rates, affirming its support for efforts aimed at mitigating price increases for consumers in the region.

Speaking at the event, Al-Misnad expressed his appreciation to FIATA for responding to the Qatar Chamber's initiative to host the webinar, which addressed the critical impacts and challenges currently facing the shipping and insurance sectors.

He noted that this confirms the Chamber's leading international role and reflects the global standing of Qatar. He added that the discussions focused on the repercussions of shipping rates during the current crisis, with a clear objective to prevent price hikes for consumers. He emphasised that a clear message was conveyed to shipping companies not to exploit current conditions to raise rates, a position reflected in the webinar's recommendations.

He further noted that GCC countries have prioritised enhancing land transport and facilitating cross-border procedures through the TIR system, adding that ongoing coordination among officials, chambers of commerce, and logistics committees has contributed to smoother truck movement and more efficient customs processes.

The webinar featured expert insights from Andrea Tang, FIATA Legal Services Director and Mr. Yuntao Yang, Chair of the FIATA Advisory Body on Legal Matters (ABLM).

The discussions covered carrier rights, including rerouting and voyage suspension, as well as surcharges such as war risk premiums and demurrage. They also addressed force majeure, cargo insurance issues, and practical risk management, with a focus on documentation and best practices.