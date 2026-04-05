15 Injured As Car Hits Participants At Louisiana Lao New Year Parade

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Around 15 people were injured in Louisiana, United States, after a car struck participants at a Lao New Year parade.

The Lao New Year is a major cultural and religious festival linked to Buddhism, celebrated annually in April. Louisiana is home to a small but active Lao community, many of whom migrated to the United States after the Vietnam War.

According to Al Jazeera, the incident occurred on Saturday in the city of New Iberia, Iberia Parish. Some of the injured are reportedly in serious condition.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said preliminary findings indicate the incident was not intentional and there were no signs of a targeted attack.

A total of 10 ambulances and two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

The incident occurred during the annual Lao New Year celebrations, which coincide with Easter and typically feature live music, food stalls, and cultural programs.

hz/sa