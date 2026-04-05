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Israeli Airstrikes Leave Six Dead in Lebanon's Kfar Hatta
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Hatta have killed six people and wounded two others, Lebanese media reported, hours after the Israeli military issued an explicit public warning of imminent attack.
Emergency response teams remain on the ground, continuing to search for survivors feared trapped beneath the rubble, reports indicate.
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee had earlier telegraphed the strike in a post on X, the US-based social media platform, warning residents of Kfar Hatta to evacuate on grounds that Hezbollah was allegedly operating within the town.
"For your safety, you must immediately evacuate your homes and move at least 1 kilometer away from the village," Adraee told residents of Kfar Hatta.
The strike on Kfar Hatta — located in the vicinity of Sidon in southern Lebanon — was not an isolated incident. Since midnight, Israeli warplanes have also conducted heavy bombardment across a sweeping stretch of southern Lebanese territory, targeting the areas of Kfar Dounine, Batouliyeh, Al-Shehabiyeh, Ain Baal, Kafra, Siddiqin, Wadi al-Hujayr, Nabatieh, and Qana.
Emergency response teams remain on the ground, continuing to search for survivors feared trapped beneath the rubble, reports indicate.
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee had earlier telegraphed the strike in a post on X, the US-based social media platform, warning residents of Kfar Hatta to evacuate on grounds that Hezbollah was allegedly operating within the town.
"For your safety, you must immediately evacuate your homes and move at least 1 kilometer away from the village," Adraee told residents of Kfar Hatta.
The strike on Kfar Hatta — located in the vicinity of Sidon in southern Lebanon — was not an isolated incident. Since midnight, Israeli warplanes have also conducted heavy bombardment across a sweeping stretch of southern Lebanese territory, targeting the areas of Kfar Dounine, Batouliyeh, Al-Shehabiyeh, Ain Baal, Kafra, Siddiqin, Wadi al-Hujayr, Nabatieh, and Qana.
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