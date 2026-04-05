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Saudi Arabia Says It Destroyed Cruise Missile Amid Regional Escalation
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced Sunday it had successfully intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile "in the past few hours," as the broader regional conflict triggered by the US-Israel offensive against Iran continues to intensify.
The Saudi Defense Ministry confirmed the interception via a statement posted to X, the US social media platform owned by Elon Musk, citing a ministry spokesperson.
The intercept marks the latest flashpoint in a region that has been in open hostilities since Washington and Jerusalem launched a coordinated offensive against Tehran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has since mounted a sustained retaliatory campaign, directing waves of drone and missile strikes at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military personnel and assets. Tehran has further tightened its grip on regional trade arteries by restricting the movement of commercial and military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the intercepted missile, and Riyadh offered no further details on its point of origin.
The Saudi Defense Ministry confirmed the interception via a statement posted to X, the US social media platform owned by Elon Musk, citing a ministry spokesperson.
The intercept marks the latest flashpoint in a region that has been in open hostilities since Washington and Jerusalem launched a coordinated offensive against Tehran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has since mounted a sustained retaliatory campaign, directing waves of drone and missile strikes at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military personnel and assets. Tehran has further tightened its grip on regional trade arteries by restricting the movement of commercial and military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the intercepted missile, and Riyadh offered no further details on its point of origin.
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