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Iran Says It Destroyed US C-130 Aircraft Over Isfahan
(MENAFN) Iran claimed Sunday it had shot down a US C-130 support aircraft over the southern reaches of Isfahan, adding a new flashpoint to a war that has already cost the US Air Force at least seven confirmed aircraft.
The plane was destroyed "by heavy fire from a police special forces unit," semi-official media reported, citing Iranian police as its source.
Meanwhile, early unverified accounts circulating on social media offered a competing explanation — suggesting that US forces had deliberately destroyed the aircraft themselves during an active-rescue operation to recover the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet previously downed over Iran. Those accounts claimed the plane was intentionally demolished rather than allow it to "fall into Iranian hands."
As of publication, Washington has issued no official response to Tehran's claims, leaving the circumstances surrounding the aircraft's destruction unconfirmed.
The incident unfolds against a rapidly deteriorating regional backdrop. The US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since struck back with sustained drone and missile barrages directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations sheltering US military assets. Iran has also moved to restrict the passage of vessels through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
The plane was destroyed "by heavy fire from a police special forces unit," semi-official media reported, citing Iranian police as its source.
Meanwhile, early unverified accounts circulating on social media offered a competing explanation — suggesting that US forces had deliberately destroyed the aircraft themselves during an active-rescue operation to recover the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet previously downed over Iran. Those accounts claimed the plane was intentionally demolished rather than allow it to "fall into Iranian hands."
As of publication, Washington has issued no official response to Tehran's claims, leaving the circumstances surrounding the aircraft's destruction unconfirmed.
The incident unfolds against a rapidly deteriorating regional backdrop. The US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since struck back with sustained drone and missile barrages directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations sheltering US military assets. Iran has also moved to restrict the passage of vessels through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
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