Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami Share A Romantic Lip Lock At Their New Dream House

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai April 5 (IANS) Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami seemed to have turned romantic recently, as they sealed a lip lock, at a place that seems to be their new dream villa.

Neha shares a few pictures from her happy time with her husband Arjun Bijlani on her social media account.

One of the most striking visuals from their post captures the lovebirds sharing an intimate kiss under the moonlit sky, with their hands forming a heart, that probably symbolises love and a new beginning.

In another picture, shows Neha is seen enjoying a lighthearted moment in the pool, sitting on a unicorn float.

The couple, who recently purchased their dream house, had also shared glimpses of their home and festivities.

From cozy moments together to relaxed, happy frames, the pictures shared by Neha and Arjun has reflected warmth, love, and excitement around their new abode.

In the second set of visuals, Arjun and Neha are seen performing their Griha Pravesh puja. Dressed in traditional attire, the two sit with folded hands, offering prayers and seeking blessings.

The home temple during the Pooja is elaborately decorated with flowers, fruits, and idols.

They wrote,“Thank you Ganpati Bappa for your blessings!! #ganpatibappamoriya #karjat #blessings Happy Gudi padwa and chetti chand and yes mom wanted me to wear that cap so it was my first time. She is super happy.”

Talking about Arjun and Neha, the two who got married in 2013, have been together for over a decade.

They are proud parents to a son, Ayaan.

On the professional front, Arjun continues to be a popular face on television with shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He is currently seen on Celebrity Laughter Chefs.

–IANS

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