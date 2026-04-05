Jonathan Spangler Bean: Championing Uncorrelated Strategies For True Portfolio Resilience

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 4, 2026 2:52 am - Portfolio Resilience in Volatile Markets

New York, NY – April 03, 2026 – Jonathan Spangler Bean, a seasoned New York-based investment executive with over 30 years of experience in alternative asset management and institutional investing, continues to advocate a distinctive philosophy that prioritizes genuine diversification through low-correlation assets.

Bean's unique perspective on financial markets emphasizes that traditional 60/40 portfolios often fail to deliver real protection during periods of heightened volatility and economic uncertainty. Instead, he champions investments in reinsurance, insurance-linked securities, and event-driven opportunities that derive returns from real-world risks rather than broad market movements. This approach, he believes, creates portfolios that are truly resilient across economic cycles.

“True diversification isn't about spreading capital across more stocks and bonds - it's about finding assets whose performance is largely independent of traditional market forces,” said Bean.“Reinsurance and insurance-linked strategies offer that independence, delivering attractive yields while providing meaningful downside protection when equities and fixed income come under pressure.”

Bean's track record reflects this forward-thinking vision. He co-founded HBV Capital Management LLC, an event-driven investment firm with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. The firm grew to manage approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management before its successful acquisition by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation in 2006.

He later co-founded a specialized institutional investment firm focused on the Lloyd's of London market, scaling it to roughly $700 million in assets under management as an early leader in third-party reinsurance capital and insurance-linked securities.

Today, Bean serves as President of J.S. Bean & Son LLC, the family's dedicated investment and administrative office, where he oversees sophisticated alternative strategies and long-term wealth preservation. He also leads W.R. Bean & Son, the family-owned natural resources and investment company founded in 1894, continuing a legacy of disciplined, multi-generational stewardship.

Bean remains active in philanthropy, education, and community leadership, aligning his professional expertise with a broader commitment to positive impact.

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