Easter Celebrated With Fervour At Tirunelveli's Sacred Heart Church

Easter is being celebrated with religious fervour and devotion at the Sacred Heart Church in Udaiyarpatti of Tirunelveli district, where thousands of Christians have gathered to participate in special prayers and Mass on Sunday.

Devotees assembled in large numbers at the church to take part in the Easter Mass. During the ceremony, worshippers shared the light of candles with one another, symbolising hope, faith, and renewal. They also renewed their baptismal vows and offered prayers while holding candles, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

The Significance of Easter

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, is being celebrated across Tamil Nadu and different parts of the world with joy and devotion. Churches are holding special Masses and prayer services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was crucified and rose again on the third day.

The Lenten Preparation

Christians observe a 40-day Lenten period in preparation for Easter each year. This year, Lent began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday. During this period, devotees engaged in various spiritual practices such as fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Observance of Holy Week

The final week of Lent is observed as Holy Week and holds special significance among the faithful. It began with Palm Sunday last week, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2 and Good Friday on April 3, during which the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated. Good Friday is followed by Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is considered the most important festival in Christianity.

Special Rituals at Sacred Heart Church

As part of the ongoing celebrations at the Sacred Heart Church in Udaiyarpatti, special prayers and rituals are being conducted. In a symbolic observance, the lights inside the church were turned off, and the resurrection of Jesus Christ was reenacted through candlelight, adding to the spiritual essence of the ceremony.

The programme also included a special sermon delivered by Parish Priest Michael Rasu and pastoral worker Rajesh, following which the Holy Mass concluded. Thousands of devotees took part in the Easter celebrations, marking the occasion with devotion and unity.

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