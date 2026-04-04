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Kuwait's Electricity Ministry Announces Temporary Power Outage In Limited Parts In Jahra Governorate

Kuwait's Electricity Ministry Announces Temporary Power Outage In Limited Parts In Jahra Governorate


2026-04-04 08:12:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's electricity ministry said Saturday that some limited parts in Jahra Governorate experienced power outage as a main transformer station is out of service.

Emergency teams are currently on site working to restore power as soon as possible, the ministry said in a brief statement.

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The Peninsula

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