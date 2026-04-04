JPA Honors Winners Of Al Hussein Award For Journalistic Creativity, Journalists With 25 Years Of Service

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra) – The Jordan Press Association celebrated on Saturday the winners of the 2024 Al Hussein Award for Journalistic Creativity and journalists who have completed 25 years on the practitioners' register at an event held at its headquarters and attended by Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani.The ceremony was attended by media stakeholders, including Director General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Fairouz Mubaideen, journalists from various outlets, and members of the JPA board.Momani said during the ceremony that the honor recognizes a professional career marked by experience, patience, and responsibility, not merely the number of years. He highlighted the importance of journalism as an ongoing mission that requires courage, precision, and awareness of the impact of words on public opinion.Momani noted that honoring journalists is an appreciation of their commitment to journalistic ethics, their bearing of the responsibility of the word in various circumstances, and their role in shaping society's awareness and strengthening national stability, especially amid rapid transformations in the digital media sector. He said that honoring those with long experience sends a message to new generations that professionalism and commitment are the foundation for the continuation of the profession and the achievement of a positive impact.He affirmed that the Al Hussein Award for Journalistic Creativity embodies the value of excellence and reinforces a spirit of positive competition based on quality and innovation and serves as an invitation to elevate media content and present new angles that meet the aspirations of the Jordanian public.For his part, President of the Jordan Press Association Tariq Momani said that the use of artificial intelligence tools in journalistic work in a manner contrary to the law constitutes a violation of the profession's governing legislation and ethics. He confirmed that the JPA is monitoring an increase in such practices because of their impact on media credibility and public trust, noting that the association will confront anyone who practices journalistic work outside the legal framework.He lauded the role led by His Majesty King Abdullah II in consolidating Jordan's stability and the interests of Jordanians and enhancing the kingdom's security at the regional and international levels. He commended the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces the Arab Army and security agencies in protecting the kingdom's security and the role of national media in strengthening the unity of the home front and consolidating national awareness in facing challenges.Momani also commended the Hashemite leadership's attention to the media sector and its role in building national awareness.During the ceremony, Elina, the daughter of the late colleague Montaser Al Gharaibeh, delivered an emotional impromptu speech remembering her father and his role in encouraging and supporting his family. She expressed her deep gratitude to the association for honoring her father and keeping his memory alive, affirming that this honor is a source of pride for her and her family.At the conclusion of the ceremony, the JPA head expressed his appreciation for the honored journalists and congratulated the winners of the Al Hussein Award for Journalistic Creativity, affirming that they represent an honorable image of Jordanian media.