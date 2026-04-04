Syrskyi Discusses Priority Needs Under PURL Program With NATO Commander

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Syrskyi informed Grynkewich about the current situation in combat zones, the activity of Russian forces along key front-line directions, and the successes of Ukraine's Armed Forces in destroying enemy forces and liberating territories.

He emphasized that Russian losses have, for several months in a row, exceeded the number of reinforcements arriving to frontline units.

The Commander-in-Chief also spoke about Russia's particularly brutal "tactics" against civilians, including airstrikes on populated areas and critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

Syrskyi stressed: "To further deter the offensive of Russian forces, the killing of innocent civilians, and provide air defense for our cities and towns, Ukraine needs continued international military aid and stable supplies of weapons, primarily air defense systems and ammunition for them."

In addition, the interlocutors discussed a list of Ukraine's priority needs under the PURL program, under which European countries and Canada finance U.S. military support.

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"I thanked my colleague for his, and NATO and the United States', steadfast support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Syrskyi added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Oleksandr Syrskyi also held a phone conversation with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer. The sides discussed the situation on the front, changes in Russian strike tactics, and the needs of the Ukrainian army, particularly in strengthening air defense.

Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Facebook