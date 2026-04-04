China, Canada Agree To Hold Economic, Financial Strategic Dialogue In Second Half Of This Year
He, China's lead person in the dialogue, called on the two sides to follow through on the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, deepen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade and finance, and foster the stable and sound development of China-Canada economic relations.
Champagne, the Canadian co-leader of the dialogue, said that Canada places high importance on its relations with China and stands ready to work with the Chinese side to advance economic and financial cooperation to deliver more practical outcomes.
The two sides also jointly met with representatives from the China-Canada Financial Working Group and Roundtable with Financial Institutions, welcoming institutions from both countries to do business in each other's markets.
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