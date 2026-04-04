Armenian Economy Minister Highlights Growing Azerbaijani Product Transit
This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Economy, Gevorg Papoyan.
“Only one or two Azerbaijani products enter Armenia: gasoline and diesel fuel. Almost every day, goods are transported through Azerbaijan. For example, one supermarket chain, Nor Zovk, applied to import semolina via Azerbaijani territory; another organization requested to import Russian coal; a third imports grain, and a fourth is already importing fertilizers. This has now expanded significantly. I am already having difficulty keeping track of how many products are being transported,” he said.
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