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Armenian Economy Minister Highlights Growing Azerbaijani Product Transit

Armenian Economy Minister Highlights Growing Azerbaijani Product Transit


2026-04-04 07:28:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia imports certain products of Azerbaijani origin, including gasoline and diesel fuel, and cargo transit through Azerbaijani territory is carried out regularly, AzerNEWS reports, citing Armenian media.

This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Economy, Gevorg Papoyan.

“Only one or two Azerbaijani products enter Armenia: gasoline and diesel fuel. Almost every day, goods are transported through Azerbaijan. For example, one supermarket chain, Nor Zovk, applied to import semolina via Azerbaijani territory; another organization requested to import Russian coal; a third imports grain, and a fourth is already importing fertilizers. This has now expanded significantly. I am already having difficulty keeping track of how many products are being transported,” he said.

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AzerNews

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