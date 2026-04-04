Dr. Paul Zeitz Showcases The Peacecrafting Framework For Constitutional Renewal Ahead Of America's 250Th Anniversary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this July 4th, a growing movement is asking Americans to do more than wave flags - it's asking them to rewrite the rules. Dr. Paul Zeitz, a physician, epidemiologist, TEDx speaker, civic healer, and author of Hit Refresh on the U.S. Constitution, is leading The Great American Rewrite, a national campaign sponsored by #unifyUSA that calls for peaceful, citizen-led constitutional renewal through Citizens' Assemblies, peacecrafting, and revolutionary optimism.

In this exclusive Q&A, Dr. Zeitz explains why 2026 is an important year for our country.

Q: "Hit refresh" on the Constitution - isn't that radical?

Not at all. Jefferson wrote that the Constitution should be revisited by every generation. Madison expected regular amendments. The radical thing is that we've barely touched it in 250 years while the world transformed around us. It's an operating system that hasn't been updated since the 1700s - and it keeps crashing. We can't fix a broken system by changing the players. We have to change the rules.

Q: What's actually broken?

Trust in Congress is at historic lows. Sixty-two percent of Americans are afraid to share their political views openly. The system is paralyzed by polarization, captured by special interests, and failing on climate, racial justice, and economic inequality. The problem isn't the people. The problem is the structure.

Q: How do you rewrite the rules without chaos?

Citizens' Assemblies. Ireland used one - 99 randomly selected citizens - to break a decades-long deadlock on abortion and marriage equality. Iceland rewrote its constitution after the 2008 financial crisis the same way. France and Belgium have both done it too. The model is simple: a randomly selected, representative group of everyday Americans deliberates free from partisan pressure, with access to experts. People find common ground. We're calling for states to convene Citizens' Assemblies now, building toward a National Citizens' Assembly, with a refreshed Constitution put to the public for ratification.

Q: What is peacecrafting, and why does it matter here?

Peacecrafting is the teachable skill of turning conflict into collaboration. Four practices: listen as a friend, embrace multiple perspectives, speak with love, build trust. Neuroscience backs this up - when someone feels genuinely heard, cortisol drops, oxytocin rises, and the brain shifts from fight-or-flight to creative problem-solving. You can't ask 330 million Americans to rewrite the rules of their democracy if they can't sit in a room together. Peacecrafting makes that possible.

Q: Where does your optimism come from when so many feel hopeless?

Lived experience. I'm a survivor of childhood sexual violence and trauma. I know what it feels like to believe things are broken beyond repair - and I know what happens when you channel pain into purpose. In the early 2000s, I co-founded the Global AIDS Alliance and helped create PEPFAR. People called it impossible. It has since saved over 70 million lives. Revolutionary optimism isn't naive hope. It's a disciplined belief in collective action. Every major breakthrough in history - abolition, civil rights, the AIDS response - was achieved by people who refused to accept the status quo as permanent. Despair is not a strategy.

Q: What can Americans do right now?

Three things. First, join the movement at greatamericanrewrite or unify-usa. Second, read Hit Refresh on the U.S. Constitution - it lays out the full roadmap. Third, practice peacecrafting: have one real conversation with someone you disagree with. Listen like a friend, not an opponent. You can also learn more skills, like peacecrafting, through Dr. Paul's Substack and podcast, Revolutionary Optimism. That's where this begins - not in Washington, but in your community.

The Constitution doesn't belong to politicians, lobbyists, or billionaires. It belongs to us.

About Dr. Paul Zeitz Dr. Paul Zeitz, D.O., MPH, is a civic healer, TEDx speaker, and author. He co-founded the Global AIDS Alliance, served in PEPFAR under both the Obama and Trump administrations, and leads the #unifyUSA movement.

Media Contact:... | drpaulzeitz | unify-usa